  2020 August 4

    Tallink Grupp publishes July 2020 passenger and cargo statistics

    Tallink Grupp has today published to the stock exchange its July 2020 passenger and cargo transportation statistics. According to the latest figures, the company transported a total of 617 206 passengers during the month, which is 50.2% less than in the same month in 2019, but more than double the amount of passengers transported in the previous month, with more than 280 000 passengers transported in June 2020, the company said in its release.

    The number of cargo units transported on all the company’s vessels in July 2020 decreased by 2.9% compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to 29 108 cargo units carried in the month. The greatest reductions in the number of cargo units transported have been on the Latvia-Sweden and Estonia-Sweden routes where traffic is currently still significantly reduced compared to previous years.

    On the Estonia-Finland and Finland-Sweden routes cargo transportation, however, actually increased in July compared to July 2019, 2.4% and 7.1% respectively.

    The total number of passenger vehicles transported in July this year also decreased compared to July 2019 and amounted to 118 167 vehicles (155 297 in July 2019).

    Normal route operations, comparable at least to some extent to previous years, continued only on Tallinn-Helsinki, Muuga-Vuosaari, Paldiski-Kapellskär and Turku-Stockholm routes. Tallinn-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes were and currently still are suspended completely and the Riga-Stockholm route only operated four limited capacity special trips during the month.

    At the same time, the company operated a number of new temporary routes and several additional special cruises during the month, which helped recover passenger numbers at least to some extent. New temporary routes such as Helsinki-Riga, Turku-Tallinn, Stockholm-Visby, a number of special cruises from Tallinn via Helsinki to Aland and one special cruise from Helsinki to Saaremaa, all proved popular with the customers and have enabled travellers around the Baltic sea to travel safely close to home this summer.

    Tallink Grupp

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

