2020 August 4 16:33

Dredging of Utrenny LNG terminal’s basin kicked off

Dredging of the basin of Utrenny terminal for handling LNG and stable gas condensate began in the Port of Sabetta, Rosatom said. Under contract terms dredging works will be executed in a record short time due to the Arctic conditions. The period without ice navigation at the site is 60-70 calendar days a year.



To perform dredging of the basin seabed the contractor Van Oord will deploy its dredging fleet including a CSD, a TSHD, a backhoe dredger, hopper barges and other dredging support fleet.



The Utrenny LNG terminal construction is scheduled for completion in 2022. The contractor will dredge in excess of 20 million cubic meters of excavated materials. In addition to dredging, the contractor will execute additional marine engineering works: the construction of 4.4-km-long ice protection structures, as well as create facilities for the navigation safety system and a border entry point.



FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom State Corporation Rosatom) is the Customer for the construction of federal property facilities. The Russian Government appointed Mezhregiontruboprovodstroy (MRTS) as the Sole Contractor for the construction of federal property facilities at the Utrenny terminal. Previously, the 95.7bn state contract was signed by FSUE Hydrographic Company and MRTS.

The Utrenny LNG terminal included in the Port of Sabetta boundaries will be built on the western shore of the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, where berthing facilities of NOVATEK’s Salmanovsky (Utrenny) field are located. The Project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. The field with proved reserves of about 1.98 trillion cbm of natural gas and 105 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons is to become a resource base of Arctic LNG 2 project. The Utrenny terminal will increase hydrocarbons exports to 21.6 million tonnes annually as part of the development of the Salmanovskoye (Utrenny) gas condensate field.

The Utrenny terminal in Sabetta is among the priority tasks under the federal project 'Northern Sea Route’ aimed at expansion of the Northern Sea Route freight flows to 80 million tonnes per year by 2024 in pursuance of Russian President’s Decree dated 7 May 2018 No 204 “On National Objectives and Strategic Tasks of the Russian Federation Development-2024”.



Rosatom was authorized in 2018 to oversee the execution of the Northern Sea Route development federal programme. The Ministry of Transport is responsible for regulations, while Rosatom is responsible for commercial and economic functions.

MRTS is a Russian company that will execute the turnkey contract for construction of underwater facilities for trunk pipelines of the oil and gas production complex, including the laying of fiber-optic communication lines and umbilical cables, complex dredging works, and building of sea port facilities in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions.

NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS). OOO Arctic LNG 2 is the operator and owner of all the assets.



