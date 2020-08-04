2020 August 4 15:43

Port of Ust-Luga MRC’ priority is taking care of employees

In the first half of 2020, Universal Reloading Complex (MRC) operating in the Port of Ust-Luga transferred over RUB 450 000 to support employees and their families.



Taking care of the health of its workforce is an important part of the company's social welfare programme. More than a third of the funds were earmarked for employee benefits package to reimburse the costs of health-improving and preventive measures, health resort treatment and sport activity. The MRC compensated for the costs of purchasing medical supplies.



In the reporting period, the MRC employees received incentive payments for significant public holidays and family events. The payments were received by 33 employees. For significant personal contribution to the development of the company, as well as long-term and dedicated work, two terminal employees were awarded gold and silver badges. Sergey Chelyadin, Managing Director of MRC presented three employees with a certificate of appreciation.



Traditionally, the company provided material support to the families of the port workers for the Children's Day. Young parents received payments as well.

Since the beginning of the year, funds have also been used for payments under the larbour agreement and for occupational training.

About MRC

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC), is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, specializing in unloading, storage and loading of general and bulk cargoes. The main cargo is export power coal.