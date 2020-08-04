2020 August 4 13:26

MRA sets its sights on distance training

In the first half of 2020, Marine Recruitment Agency OOO (MRA) trained 743 specialists for the stevedoring and road construction sectors. Of these, 152 people underwent apprenticeship course and were certified using e-learning and distance training technologies.



Distance learning technologies allowed the trainees of the MRA Training Centre to acquire a profession, despite the current epidemiological situation. The MRA Centre students appreciated the choice of timing, the term and phases of distance learning, as well as a wide range of available educational programmes. More than 100 trainees selected the most popular courses: "Occupational Safety" and "Basic Firefighting".



In the reporting period, 483 students mastered basic training programs. The most popular were the following occupations: Linesman / Boatman (was chosen by 137 trainees), Slingman (90 trainees) and Dock Engineer (70 trainees).



Overall, 260 people were trained under the programs of continuing vocational education in the first half of the year. They underwent the following courses: "Occupational Safety", "Basic Firefighting", "Handling of DGs", etc.



About MRA

Marine Recruitment Agency is one of Russia’s leading recruiting companies offering services on training and selection of personnel to provide transport, logistic, stevedoring and other companies with highly skilled employees. Established in 2001, MRA is a subsidiary of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC. From 2016 MRA is accredited by Federal Service on Labour and Employment for performing the activities related to provision of personnel. The Agency has its own state-of-the-art Training Centre. Its functions are primary training, re-qualification and advanced training on the basis of various educational programmes.



Sea Port of St. Petersburg JSC is the largest operator providing services for handling all types of dry cargo in Greater Port of St. Petersburg. It operates modern universal handling complexes for dry bulk and break-bulk cargoes, as well as specialized terminals for handling cars and containers.