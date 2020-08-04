2020 August 4 10:22

Bunker sales in Vladivostok in Jan-Jul plummet 30%

The volume of bunker fuel supplies in the Port of Vladivostok basin, at all its offshore anchorage locations in January-July 2020 totaled about 598 300 tonnes, which represents a nearly 30% decline on 852 000 tonnes in the same period a year before, the bunkering statistics of the Ports Authority of Primorsky Territory and the Eastern Arctic showed.



More than 2/3 of the seven-month bunker fuel volume was supplied to ships at all offshore anchorage locations, the rest - in the Vladivostok harbour.



The bunker fuels include about 514 300 tonnes of fuel oil, about 58 800 tonnes of low-viscosity marine fuel, 26 000 tonnes of lubes, and the rest – diesel oil