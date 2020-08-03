2020 August 3 18:06

Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%

The total cargo traffic within the borders of the Azov-Don basin of inland waterways as of August 1, 2020 was 4 565 000 tonnes of various cargoes, which is a 6% decline from in the same period 2019, the Azov-Don Basin Authoriy said.



Inland transportation of transit cargo decreased by 3% to 4 102 000 tonnes, while waterborne traffic within the inland base limits dropped by 25% to 463 000 tonnes.

In the reporting period vessel traffic in the Azov-Don basin reached 3104 vessels and ATBs: 1502/1602 vessels proceeding downstream/upstream (2019 — 2,954: 1,415/1,539).

In July 2020, overall waterborne freight transport within the Azov-Don basin decreased by 8% year-on-year to 1 395 000 tonnes.

Main types of moved cargo: sulfur (18.1%), wheat (17.3%), fuel oil (17.3%). Transit cargo was down 2%, to 1 226 000 tonnes, intra-basin traffic volume fell 36% to 169 000 tonnes.



In July 2020, there were 869 ships and ATBs proceeding downstream and upstream (Jul, 2019: 465/404).



The volume of water released from the Tsimlyansk Reservoir from July 10 totaled 230 cb m/s.



In July, actual depths of the stretch from the entrance to the 132nd Channel to the Konstantinovsky Hydroengineering Complex was 400 cm, from the Konstantinovsky to the Kochetovsky complex: 335/380 cm, from the Kochetovsky Complex to the 3121st km stretch of the Don River: 360-400 cm.

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.‎