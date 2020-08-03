2020 August 3 17:25

The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg

The MS Mustai Karim, a mixed ‘river-sea’ cruise ship of M-PR 3.0 class (Project PV300) on August 1, 2020 departed the basin of Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard based in Nizhny Novgorod region and is now bound for its destination in the Port of St. Petersburg, the series designer Marine Engineering Bureau said.



The PV300 cruise ship was ordered by Vodokhod that scheduled for September 25-October 15, three river-sea cruises from Rostov-on-Don to the ports of the Azov and Black Sea on the Rostov-on-Don - Yeisk - Temryuk - Novorossiysk / Abrau- Dyurso - Taganrog - Rostov-on-Don itinerary.



Marine Engineering Bureau was developing the PV300 design in 2010-2015 for the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia within the framework of the Federal Target Program "Development of Civil Marine Engineering for 2009-2016" (State Customer/Program Coordinator - Ministry of Industry and Trade).

The vessel is being built under the tripartite contract signed January 2017 by USC, Mashpromleasing (earlier known as Goznak-Leasing) and shipping company Vodohod. The cruise ship was launched on 11 September 2019. The four-deck cruise ship is able to accommodate 329 passengers in comfortable cabins for two persons (there are seven cabins for three persons – two adults and one child) of 17 to 46 square meters.

The five-star class cruise ship will operate on long-distance cruise lines Moscow - St. Petersburg, Moscow - Astrakhan and Moscow - Rostov-on-Don, along the Azov and Black Seas.

Restaurant on the main deck is of 329 seats, so it is able to accommodate all the passengers including children. For leisure time there are round-view salons (200-seats musical one and 50-seats reading one), transformed 140-seats conference room, 3 bars (bear one, "Panorama" and at the reading salon), children room, fitness salon (sauna, hamam, massage room, gym, hairdressing salon) souvenir shop and solarium on the open sun deck (700 m²). Lifts connected all decks, communications and toilets, enlarged passageways and absence of obstacles for wheelchairs are foreseen for physically challenged people.



Vessel of the new PV300 concept has the following main particulars:



LOA: 141 m;

LBPs: 140.15 m;

Overall Breadth: 16.80 m;

Breadth: 16.60 m;

Depth: 5.00 m;

Draft overall: 3.00 m;

Amidships depth: 16.25 m;

Speed: 22.5 km/h;

Crew and service staff: 141 people;

Endurance (fuel): 15 days; (other ship stores): 5 days.



Twin stern nozzle rudders and thrusters with CPPs ensure manoeuvrability of the vessel. Propulsion system includes two diesel engines with maximal continuous rate about 1200 kW; auxiliary unit consisting of three diesel-generators (electrical capacity of 760 kW each), emergency diesel-generator (electrical capacity of 150 kW), and boiler plant consisting of single 800 kW heaters and three 170 kW diesel-ganearator recovery boilers.



Taking into consideration 486 people onboard the vessel, in accordance with RRR Rules the following equipment is arranged onboard the vessel: a pair of fast rescue boats (50 passangers each), 16 life rafts (25 people each) and 2 marine evacuation systems that provide people boarding without entering into water.