MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard

MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group have formed a joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard, the company said in its release.

The new joint venture sees MSC Cruises take a 50% stake in the shipyard and become an equal partner alongside the current owner Palumbo Shipyards. The shipyard has become an international professional center of excellence for shipping repairs over the last ten years since Palumbo Group took it over.

A major upgrade is now envisaged for the shipyard to further enhance every aspect of its already market leading operations as well as intensifying its specialist cruise line focus.

The Palumbo Malta Shipyard will receive custom from MSC Cruises’ vessels as well as from MSC Group cargo ships and ferries, while continuing to serve the shipyard's loyal clientele.

Of note will be the potential introduction of cutting-edge technology to allow servicing and repair of the next generation of LNG powered cruise ships being built for the MSC Cruises’ fleet. LNG is the greenest and most environmentally friendly maritime fuel currently available. This will support MSC Cruises’ objective of achieving zero environmental impact operations as part of its drive towards a more sustainable cruise line industry.

Palumbo Malta Shipyard

Located in Malta’s harbour, Palumbo Malta Shipyard represents the one stop solution for refit, repair, maintenance and conversion able to welcome vessels of all types and dimensions. Served by one of the biggest docks in Europe, the yard is part of the important Maltese maritime cluster.

Yard Facilities and Services:

• 4 Dry docks (from 98 m to 360 m length)

• Refit, repair, maintenance and conversion

• Afloat and ashore repairs

• Electrical, hydraulic, mechanical services and all works on aluminum and steel

• Rail mounted cranes (up to 150 ton lifting capacity)

• Outfitting quay (providing abt. 1km mooring)

Crew Services:

• Office space and secretarial support for owner representatives

• Accommodation/ living and recreational areas

• Gym

• Spa

• 5* rated crew accommodation (74 guests)