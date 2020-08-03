2020 August 3 11:10

Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base

The guided-missile corvette of Project 21631 Buyan-M class on July 31, 2020 in-house designed and built at Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky (part of AK BARS Group) set sail for multi-phase sea state acceptance trials at Novorossiysk base, the shipbuilding firm said in a press release.

The corvette Grayvoron was laid down April 10, 2015.

As of now, eight corvettes of the project have been commissioned into service with the Russian Navy fleet. Those are: the Grad Sviyazhsk, Uglich (delivered in 2013), Velikiy Ustyug (2014), Zelenyy Dol and Serpukhov (2015), Vyshniy Volochyok, Orekhovo-Zuyevo (2018) and Ingushetiya (2019).

The serial corvettes ordered by the Ministry of Defense for the Russian Navy are multitask ships of mixed "river-sea" navigation with up-to-date electronic countermeasure systems and gun/missile/counter-terror/antiaircraft weapons, including 1,500 range Kalibr cruise missiles. The corvettes were designed to protect the country’s economic zones.

Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.