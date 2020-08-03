-
2020 August 1 13:14
CMA CGM announces GRR for Asia-West Africa trade
CMA CGM announced that in its efforts to provide customers with reliable and efficient service the Group will implement General Rate Restoration effective August 17th, 2020 (B/L date):
Origination - From China, South Korea & Taiwan
Destination - To West Africa (all ports)
Quantum: USD 300 per 20' | USD 600 per 40'
Cargo : dry
From South East Asia & East Coast of India
To West Africa (all ports)
Quantum: USD 300 per 20' | USD 300 per 40'
Cargo : dry