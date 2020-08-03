2020 August 1 13:14

CMA CGM announces GRR for Asia-West Africa trade

CMA CGM announced that in its efforts to provide customers with reliable and efficient service the Group will implement General Rate Restoration effective August 17th, 2020 (B/L date):

Origination - From China, South Korea & Taiwan

Destination - To West Africa (all ports)



Quantum: USD 300 per 20' | USD 600 per 40'

Cargo : dry



From South East Asia & East Coast of India

To West Africa (all ports)

Quantum: USD 300 per 20' | USD 300 per 40'

Cargo : dry