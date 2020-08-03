2020 August 1 12:44

Polarcus awarded 3D project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) announces that a letter of intent has been received for 3D seismic data acquisition services in Asia Pacific with an expected duration of 1 month. The project is scheduled to commence in Q3 2020, subject to relevant approvals.



