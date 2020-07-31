2020 July 31 13:44

OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines service

OOCL will be strengthening our China to South-East Asia service network by introducing the new China Indonesia Philippines service (CIP) to be launched in September 2020, the company said in its release.

CIP will enhance the network coverage from China to Indonesia, Indonesia to Philippines, as well as Indonesia and Philippines to China, providing customers with competitive and reliable shipment options.

CIP port rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Da Chan Bay - Jakarta - Surabaya - Manila South Harbour - Hong Kong – Shanghai



The first sailing will start from Shanghai on September 1, 2020.