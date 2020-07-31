2020 July 31 13:39

Construction of A45-90.2 series passenger ship duo kicked off at SNSZ Shipyard

An official keel-laying ceremony for passenger ship of Project A45-90.2 was held at St. Petersburg, Russia based Sredne Nevsky Shipyard (SNSZ, part of USC). The first vessel was named Andrey Dubensky, a participant of the ceremony told PortNews.

The contract for construction of two mixed ‘river-sea’ class passenger ships was signed between SNSZ and State Transport Leasing Company (STLK).

The vessels will service the important Krasnoyarsk-Dudinka-Krasnoyarsk route on the Yenisei.

The motor ship of A45-90.2 series is a single-hull vessel with three passenger decks, a promenade deck, a wheelhouse on the second fore-deck, with a stern engine room, and a three-shaft diesel propulsion.

The three-deck passenger vessels are designed to carry 245 guests in comfortable cabins on a route with a length of up to 5000 km. The A45-90.2 project features safety, economic efficiency and a high level of comfort that meet modern international standards.

There are a restaurant, a bar, a fitness complex with two saunas, a business office and baggage rooms, four-berth 3 class cabins for passengers, convertible two-four-berth 3 class cabins, 1 class and luxury cabins, as well as a cabin for disabled persons.



The vessel will be equipped with a speedboat for transfer of passengers from / to the ship in case the berth is unequipped for safe disembarkation.



The A45-90.2 layout and design allow these passenger ships to operate successfully in most regions of the country.



The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024. This is the largest civilian ship order for the shipyard.



Key particulars: LOA: 99.0 m; Beam (overall) - 14.9 m; DP: 4.2 m; Draft overall: 2.0 m; Air Draft with a tiltable mast: no more than 14.2 m; Crew: 41; Endurance: 15 days; Speed: 12.4 knots.



The history of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard based in Saint-Petersburg dates back to 1912. Today the shipyard is a subsidiary of the Russian shipbuilding conglomerate, the United Shipbuilding Corporation. The company is a leader in composite shipbuilding in Russia. The vessels are manufactured from conventional steel, composite materials, low-magnetic steel, aluminum-magnesium alloys. The shipyard has built over 500 warships and vessels of 43 designs for the Russian Navy and foreign customers.