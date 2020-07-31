2020 July 31 12:45

Petrotrans accepts delivery of third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59

Petrotrans on July 30, 2020 took delivery from Okskaya Sudoverf, JSC (Shipyard Oka) of the Petrotrans-5903, the third in a series of five multipurpose dry cargo vessel (DWT 8144 tonnes) of Project RSD59 (Hull No 5903), the RSD59 vessel designer Marine Engineering Bureau said.

The vessel was ordered by State Leasing Transport Company (SLTC) for Petrotrans (a lessee).

The construction of 15 vessels of RSD59 series is underway at Shipyard Oka. The first five newbuilds will be delivered to Petrotrans, the next ten units – to Astrol.

A keel-laying ceremony for the first vessel of RSD59 series was held at Shipyard Oka on July 30 July 2019 and launching ceremony on March 3, 2020; the second ship was laid down September 27, 2019, launched – April 21, 2020; the third – October 30, 2019, the forth – November 29, 2019, the fifth – December 27, 2019, the sixth – January 28, 2020.

The series lead ship "Petrotrans - 5901" entered service with Petrotrans fleet on May 29, 2020.

The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Donmax class and have the maximum possible dimensions to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Donmax ships.

The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2 (hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying. Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters. The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14. There is a sanitary cabin and a pilot cabin.