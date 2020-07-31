2020 July 31 10:00

DP World Komatipoort becomes the first dry port east of Gauteng

DP World’s Komatipoort inland container depot in South Africa, has become the first dry port in the region, east of Gauteng, following its licencing by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) as an approved bonded container depot, the company said in its release.

Strategically located along the Gauteng/Maputo corridor, close to South Africa’s border with Mozambique, DP World Komatipoort, will now offer customers the full spectrum of intermodal and warehouse services.

The location of the depot is also close to a fully-fledged South African Customs and banking infrastructure, which will facilitate South African customs clearance of goods at Komatipoort.

DP World Komatipoort’s strategic location, full-service offering, and seamless link via the Maputo Corridor to DP World Maputo’s modern and efficient container terminal, where there is no vessel and port congestion and with fixed berthing windows available to major

shipping lines, offers customers considerable transport savings and the avoidance of delays for consignees in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

This trade corridor also offers South African businesses based in the region export opportunities from DP World Komatipoort via Maputo to international markets anywhere in the world.

DP World Komatipoort, began operations in August 2019, and is part of Dubai-based DP World's international network of 127 business units in 51 countries across 6 continents.