  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 30 18:04

    $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research

    The transportation and logistics (T&L) industry has observed steady growth for more than 10 years and now represents an over $300 billion industry. The industry has three major challenges – agility, sustainability, and visibility – and companies operating in the industry are hoping to address those challenges through digital transformation. In its latest report, “The Digital Transformation of Transportation and Logistics,” Lux Research highlights the most compelling use cases for digital transformation within transportation and logistics and shows where maturation is still needed.

    “Trade globalization, digital consumers, and low oil prices have all driven growth in the T&L industry while imposing new challenges,” explains Harshit Sharma, Lux Research Analyst and lead author of the report. “For example, there is growing consumer demand for agility through the rapid delivery of products: Air cargo is the best means to achieve this but decreases sustainability significantly due to air freight’s high carbon intensity, not to mention that rapid delivery can also mean often engaging with new vendors, creating visibility challenges. We need to innovate to find better all-around solutions to address these challenges without exacerbating others.”

    Global trade has also created supply chain visibility issues for companies due to complex supplier networks, leading to greater risk, shipping delays, and even lack of supplier accountability. There are currently a wide variety of digital use cases being explored in logistics, which are at varying stages of commercial maturity and innovation activity.

    Lux recommends that logistics companies look at digital as a connected system, as opposed to disconnected pieces, and build foundational use cases, such as asset monitoring, first before delving further into advanced applications like autonomy and AI. These systems should first focus on the area of greatest importance to your organization, whether it be agility, sustainability, or visibility, but as stand-alone elements, use cases will not produce their best value proposition.

    “Currently, digital transformation of logistics is in its infancy and offers a host of opportunities for further development. Technology development is primarily being led by innovative startups like FarEye, ClearMetal, and Optoro and tech companies like IBM, and not by industry service players, which is in stark contrast to many adjacent industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, and power,” adds Sharma. “An underlying reason for this trend is the unfamiliarity of traditional players with digital. This could eventually lead to third-party logistics companies being phased out in favor of tech companies that offer both capital and novel technology.”

    Lux predicts that as digital transformation scales in the industry, traditional logistics companies will look toward new business models and go assetless. As e-commerce continues to rapidly grow, and competition in this space escalates, major players may look to consolidate and invest in the logistics vertical to build a competitive advantage and drive competition out of regional markets.

    About Lux Research
     
    Lux Research is a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services, helping clients drive growth through technology innovation. A pioneer in the research industry, Lux uniquely combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thinking, Lux empowers clients to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success. 

Другие новости по темам: transportation and logistics, digital transformation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint
12:15 Van Oord awarded contract to construct Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm
11:42 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Freshwater Bayou
11:05 Maersk Drilling invests in new technology to facilitate carbon-neutral drilling
10:54 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
09:46 Crude futures prices edge down
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 29
09:02 Bunker Market this morning, July 30, 2020

2020 July 29

18:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19
18:07 The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal
18:06 The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany
17:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
17:13 Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes
17:08 Port of Seattle cancels RFP seeking partner for new cruise terminal
16:05 Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk
15:29 Contacts inked for survey and design works under the Belomorkanal hydraulic engineering installations rehabilitation project
14:32 Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet
13:12 Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year
13:01 ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040
12:12 Georgia Ports Authority sets tonnage record for FY2020
11:49 Milaha announced its financial results for the six months
11:47 The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the first port to become a member of the Hydrogen Council
11:21 Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada
10:29 Digitalization, big data, and new technologies are key in enabling the post-COVID recovery - IMO
10:21 Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory
09:51 New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27
08:54 Bunker Market this morning, July 29, 2020

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:45 Brent Crude futures gain slightly
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020