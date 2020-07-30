2020 July 30 17:23

Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary

The anniversary meeting of the Association of River Ports and Ship Owners (APSRT) is being held today at Volga State University of Water Transport (VGUWT) based in Nizhny Novgorod.



The meeting was attended by Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, Evgeny Kazantsev, Vice President of the Union of Transport Workers of Russia.



APSRT President Alexander Zaytsev delivered a keynote speech devoted to the association anniversary. After the speech several members of the APSRT were awarded.

The Association of Ports and Ship Owners was established on February 22, 1995 as an independent non-governmental non-profit organization for river transport enterprises in order to coordinate their activities in solving production, scientific, technical, social and economic problems; for legal protection, as well as representing the APSRT members interests before public authorities.

The APSRT members are more than 100 enterprises and organizations operating in the river basins of Russia. The Association has the following basin branches: Obskiy (Tomsk), Yugorskiy (Khanty-Mansiysk). The Association of Yenisei Shipowners (Krasnoyarsk), the Moscow Association of Passenger Fleet Owners (Moscow) and the Non-Commercial Partnership Water Transport of the Don (Rostov-on-Don) are also collective members of the APSRT.

Associated members of APSRT are: Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP), Association of Russian Freight Forwarders (AER), European River-Sea-Transport Union (ERSTU).