  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 30 16:04

    Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry

    The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation considers it expedient to get back to the issue of Russia's ratification of The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, which was adopted in 2007 in Nairobi and entered into force on April 14, 2015.

    The Convention ratification proposal is expected to be submitted to Russian Government, pursuant to the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, a source in the Ministry of Transport told PortNews.

    According to the minutes of the meeting held by Yuri Trutnev, the Ministry of Transport was tasked to submit the proposals on the problem of wreck removal by July 30, 2020.

    The Russian Ministry of Transport believes that most of the issues related to the lifting of sunken ships can be resolved through Russia's accession to the relevant international convention. It has not yet been ratified by the Russian Federation.

    The shipwreck removal and further recycling is quite an expensive operation. The Nairobi Convention provides for additional compulsory insurance payments by shipowners who will have to pay for lifting their sunken vessels. However, the Convention is applicable to territorial sea areas. In Russia, the sea water area regime is extended to a number of estuarine harbours, such as Port of Rostov-on-Don, Port of Astrakhan. If the Convention is ratified, the owners of river vessels will receive an additional financial burden, as they will have to pay additional compulsory insurance.

    Before accession to the Nairobi International Convention some serious research is required, mainly in order to clarify the economic feasibility of the accession, since the Convention provides for a number of mutual obligations with the participating countries, PhD Vladimir Vasilyev, Deputy Director General, CNIIMF for Research, Safety of Navigation and Maritime Law told PortNews commenting on the issue. He added that there are some ships and other floating objects that sank long ago in water basins, where it is not possible to establish their owners after so many years.

    In the Russian Federation, the designated shipping routes have been cleared of such wrecks. A more complete wrecks removal requires significant costs and can be solved within the framework of the FTP, which has not been approved as of now.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint
12:15 Van Oord awarded contract to construct Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm
11:42 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Freshwater Bayou
11:05 Maersk Drilling invests in new technology to facilitate carbon-neutral drilling
10:54 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
09:46 Crude futures prices edge down
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 29
09:02 Bunker Market this morning, July 30, 2020

2020 July 29

18:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19
18:07 The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal
18:06 The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany
17:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
17:13 Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes
17:08 Port of Seattle cancels RFP seeking partner for new cruise terminal
16:05 Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk
15:29 Contacts inked for survey and design works under the Belomorkanal hydraulic engineering installations rehabilitation project
14:32 Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet
13:12 Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year
13:01 ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040
12:12 Georgia Ports Authority sets tonnage record for FY2020
11:49 Milaha announced its financial results for the six months
11:47 The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the first port to become a member of the Hydrogen Council
11:21 Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada
10:29 Digitalization, big data, and new technologies are key in enabling the post-COVID recovery - IMO
10:21 Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory
09:51 New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27
08:54 Bunker Market this morning, July 29, 2020

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:45 Brent Crude futures gain slightly
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020