2020 July 30 16:03

Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours

The Port of Helsinki is developing its parking operations and further strenghtens ability to serve passengers together with Aimo Park Finland Oy from August 2020 onwards.

The new partnership is expected to create value for customers and new service opportunities in digital and physical touchpoints.

The parking entity of Aimo Park Finland includes the parking services for the Port’s outdoor parking areas and the new parking garage at the West Harbour next year. The partnership also includes the production of parking services, supervision, as well as various payment methods, such as mobile payments.