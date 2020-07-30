  The version for the print

    APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia

    Following successful testing at the Turukhtanny customs post in June this year, First Container Terminal (FCT), will become the first Russian terminal to transfer to a fully paperless export management system for containers, the company said in its release.

    The proprietary technology enables the digital exchange of legally binding documents with the customs authority and is based on Global Ports’ customer portal and Sea Port’s Portal software functionality1.

    Global Ports is a joint venture that combines the global expertise of APM Terminals (30.75%) with the local knowledge of Delo (30.75%), one of the largest private transportation and logistics holding companies in Russia.

    The new digital export management system allows forwarding companies to upload orders and customs will issue documentation digitally. This enables the terminal to commence the loading of a container onto a vessel immediately without additional approval.

    The forwarding company, customs authority, terminal and the shipping line all have online access to information about the status of the container at all stages of the process. This significantly decreases the time required to handle a shipment of export containers and will greatly simplify the interaction between the process participants.

    “Global Ports is working hard to make its service as convenient as possible for customers and partners. Shipment orders remained the last “paper” element in export shipments. Due to our efficient interaction with customs, we have now made this document digital as well. Now, an export shipment may be ordered and traced on our customer portal. The technology we use guarantees data protection and integrity of data after it is entered into the electronic document flow system,” noted Alexey Yermolin, Director of Information Technology at Global Ports.

    During 2020, the service will be rolled out across all Global Ports terminals in Russia. The technology will also be developed to include shipping lines’ functionality into the system, which will allow the digital preparation of documents that foreign economic activity players require to confirm the zero VAT rate application2.

    Global Ports is the leader in digitalisation among all of Russian ports – as a result of the continued development by the Group’s IT Services, paper document flow at the Group's terminals has reduced by 2.5x in the last six years.

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint
12:15 Van Oord awarded contract to construct Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm
11:42 USCG assists vessel taking on water near Freshwater Bayou
11:05 Maersk Drilling invests in new technology to facilitate carbon-neutral drilling
10:54 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition
09:46 Crude futures prices edge down
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 29
09:02 Bunker Market this morning, July 30, 2020

2020 July 29

18:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 FRS vessels on the Strait of Gibraltar now sail with the My Care Readiness Statement against COVID-19
18:07 The APV accepts for study the offer presented by Baleària for the new passenger terminal
18:06 The world’s first LNG-fuelled research vessel ATAIR receives LNG in Gasum’s first truck-to-ship bunkering operation in Germany
17:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
17:13 Blue Wave terminal H1 volume soars 41% to 286,000 tonnes
17:08 Port of Seattle cancels RFP seeking partner for new cruise terminal
16:05 Cai Mep International Terminal successfully loaded 11 Out-Of-Gauge items & 11 Breakbulk items onto MV. Arnold Maersk
15:29 Contacts inked for survey and design works under the Belomorkanal hydraulic engineering installations rehabilitation project
14:32 Amur Shipyard lays down forth missile boat "Pavlovsk" of Project 22800 for the Pacific Fleet
13:12 Port of Mackay sets its second-best results for financial year
13:01 ZNT Shipyard launches DSV/Salvage boat Pavel Simonov of Project 23040
12:12 Georgia Ports Authority sets tonnage record for FY2020
11:49 Milaha announced its financial results for the six months
11:47 The Port of Rotterdam Authority is the first port to become a member of the Hydrogen Council
11:21 Aker Solutions secures Brownfield services contract for Hebron platform in Canada
10:29 Digitalization, big data, and new technologies are key in enabling the post-COVID recovery - IMO
10:21 Ekranoplanes may be given a second life in the Khabarovsk Territory
09:51 New drone technology transforms Associated British Ports's asset management, in partnership with PWC and Aerodyne
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27
08:54 Bunker Market this morning, July 29, 2020

2020 July 28

18:37 Scottish Ports Group elects new chairman
17:30 British Ports Association to conduct major review of port transport and infrastructure connectivity
17:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches Maersk Flow, a digital supply chain management platform
16:40 ICTSI inks contract for operation and development of Cameroon’s Kribi terminal
15:35 Mike Holliday named LR’s M&O president for South Asia, Middle East and Africa
15:32 POT’s H1 oil product exports rose, but in summer began to decline
15:26 Kanonersky Yard completes maintenance of the North Alliance’s tug “Antey”
15:23 Alexey Seleznev named as Lotos Shipyard Board’s Chairman
15:18 New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year
14:59 Damen signs contract with Port of Antwerp for delivery of two IMO Tier III compliant RSD Tug 2513
14:02 MPA of Singapore signs MoU with five international partners to drive interoperability among maritime platforms
13:15 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
12:15 River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE
11:46 NYK becomes member of the Hydrogen Council
11:35 MoU to drive interoperability among maritime platforms globally
10:55 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
09:45 Brent Crude futures gain slightly
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020