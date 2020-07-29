2020 July 29 17:46

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (but not beyond August 31st, 2020):





These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry cargo, OOG, Paying empties and Reefer cargo

