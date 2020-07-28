2020 July 28 15:18

New Zhatay Shipyard plans to start building its first ship next year

The construction of Yakutia, Russia based Zhatay Shipbuilding, Shiprepair Yard is underway in Yakutia. The first official keel-laying ceremony will be held in 2021, Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP) press office said.



Despite the restrictions imposed due to the spread of COVID-19, the contractors are performing the work according to the schedule, Zhatay Shipyard JSC interim general director Peter Nakuk said.



LORP is one of the contractors of the Zhatay Shipyard project. LORP’s CEO Sergey Larionov said “we are working on the construction of social facilities (of the shipyard). In 2019, an apartment building was commissioned in Zhatay for specialists who are involved in the construction of Zhatay Shipyard".