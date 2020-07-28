2020 July 28 12:15

River cruise ports in the South and West of the Netherlands, Port of Amsterdam and MUST SEE launch the app PORT SEE

It is important for ports to be able to update changes in COVID measures quickly. The Port SEE app meets this need and is a new platform for the river cruise sector in Europe. The app contains up-to-date data on the accessibility of berths in ports for river cruise ships and which COVID measures apply there. The system is intended for shipping companies, ports, tour operators, cities and city marketing.

Dutch Delta Cruise Port, Port of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Cruise Port and the international tourist platform MUST SEE have joined forces to support and strengthen the river cruise sector. The app PORT SEE makes it easier for shipping companies and tour operators to quickly find information per port.

The cruise ports in Europe can add their own data to the app. Users can then easily create a login after which all data of the relevant port will be at their disposal. Think about which COVID measures apply in the port in question, up to available berths and facilities.



A port may be open to river cruise ships, but if the city or area itself is largely locked (due to a corona outbreak) it is not an attractive landing place. Through cooperation with MUST SEE all river cruise cities are mapped for accessibility. Are museums open? Do we have to make reservations in time? Is there hardly any availability? All this can also be read in the Port SEE system.



Later this year, the follow-up version of the system will be launched that includes the crowd control function. "You will then be able to see in real time where, for example, cities are going to be too busy because of tourism. Shipping companies could choose to skip a city or visit this area at another time", says Maikel Coomans of MUST SEE. It is also interesting for shipping companies and tour operators to see the flow of tourists from the river cruise sector.