2020 July 28 10:55
Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
Hapag-Lloyd has announced the following Ocean Tariff rates for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube Containers) on the westbound trade from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean.
Valid for sailings commencing on tariffing date August 15, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd's Ocean Tariff rates from East Asia (Excluding Japan) will be as follows:
