  • 2020 July 28 09:45

    Brent Crude futures gain slightly

    As of July 28, 09:16 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price were trading 0.09% higher to settle at $ 43,95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.24% to close at $ 41,50 a barrel.

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 28

09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of July 27, 2020
08:58 Bunker Market this morning, 28th July, 2020

2020 July 27

20:12 USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships
19:40 Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding
18:21 United Shipbuilding Corporation to build a catamaran for crossing the Caspian Sea
18:06 Diana Shipping reports financial results for H1 2020
17:47 Cost of second hand cruise ships in the global market plunged up to 10 times
17:26 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
17:06 The Longshoremen’s Union announces strike at the Port of Montreal
16:55 NIBULON to build patrol boats for Ukraine as part of Ukrainian - French contract
16:29 Busan Port Authority commissioned Hercuton to develop a sustainable logistics warehouse in the Port of Rotterdam
16:10 Russian-flagged fleet numbers 1,155 cargo ships with total deadweight of 7.7 million tonnes
15:14 DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea's Unico Logistics
14:36 Russian Fisherу Company announces H1 2020 operational results
14:08 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,265 in RF spot market
13:47 Vladimir Putin announces plans to strengthen RF Navy with hypersonic missiles
13:19 IAA PortNews offers photo release from Navy Day parade in Saint-Petersburg
12:33 Khersones Sailing Ship Cup held in Crimea
12:01 Ice-breaking LNG carrier makes first call at Japan
11:14 NCSP annouces results of its Annual General Shareholders Meeting
11:12 MacGregor receives a further order to supply deck handling solutions for the US Naval Sea Systems Command’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships
10:35 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the Republic of Senegal
10:09 Abu Dhabi Ports assigned as the primary custodian of all of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and marine ecosystems
09:50 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.6% YoY to 6.75 billion tonnes
09:36 Bunker Market this morning, 27 July, 2020
09:32 Navigate offers Unifeeder’s customers a great insight into its extensive coverage between Rotterdam and the rest of Europe
09:21 Oil prices start declining
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of July 24

2020 July 26

16:05 Amphibious assault ship Tripoli sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:42 U.S. Department of Transportation announces $47.5 million in grant awards to select projects nationwide to improve passenger ferry service
14:28 Torqeedo provides hybrid-electric propulsion systems for XOCEAN's crewless vessels
13:25 Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence and transform supply chain industry
13:19 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
12:43 C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland
11:06 Princess Cruises extends pause of select global ship operations until December 15

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled
17:12 APSEZ becomes the first Indian port to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative
17:06 Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev
16:57 CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
16:42 Steps towards increased maritime security and economic growth in Kenya
16:13 The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship
15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress