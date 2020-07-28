-
2020 July 28 09:45
Brent Crude futures gain slightly
As of July 28, 09:16 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price were trading 0.09% higher to settle at $ 43,95 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 0.24% to close at $ 41,50 a barrel.
On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.
On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.
