2020 July 27 20:12

USC suggests authorizing Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve prices for construction of lead ships

United Shipbuilding Corporation suggests that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is given the regulatory right to approve pricing for the construction of prime orders. This proposal was put forward by Alexei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



“If we had a body, most likely, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which would have the regulatory right to approve pricing for the construction of prime orders, this would resolve all our problems. We could show our customer the actual cost of construction, and we would not be losing money either, which, unfortunately, happens”, said Alexei Rakhmanov.

Read more about about the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov >>>>