2020 July 27 19:40

Vladimir Putin insists on consistent and targeted effort towards enhancing local content in shipbuilding

USC estimates the current level of localisation at 25 percent

When meeting with Alexei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that enhancing the level of localisation should be a consistent and targeted effort. Alexei Rakhmanov saysthe current level of about 25% can be increased to 70%.

“Here, using the fishing boat as an example, we see that the current level of localisation – 25 percent – is, unfortunately, very low. Our joint efforts with the Ministry of Industry may help us increase it to almost 70 percent. Actually, this is a major challenge for us”, said Alexei Rakhmanov.

According to Vladimir Putin, this should be a consistent and targeted effort.

“Mr President, we have found it to be a very challenging task, because we have been left one-on-one with this problem with the Ministry of Industry. Customers who are used to imported components tell us, “Look, we need reliability.” Therefore, these recent decisions will force us to build our own service network with global coverage so we can repair Russian-made engines, units and ship equipment anywhere in the world, be it Cape Horn or the Pacific”, USC CEO explained.

