2020 July 27 09:21

Oil prices start declining

Oil prices fell by 0.19-0.27%

On 27 July 2020 (08:54, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.27% to $43.65 per barrel, Light (WTI) for October delivery fell by 0.19% to $41.22 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.