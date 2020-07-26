  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 26 13:25

    Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence and transform supply chain industry

    Milaha, Qatar’s leading force in Maritime & Logistics, has partnered with Microsoft to transform its workplace into a modern, secured, and virtual environment. The effort is part of the company’s dedicated drive to ensure business continuity and services, whilst simultaneously expanding Qatar’s supply chain connectivity.

    “Our goals have been aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a diversified and sustainable economy,” said Milaha’s President & CEO Abdulrahman Essa Al Mannai. Mr. Al Mannai added “Being a prominent player in the Maritime Logistics industry, we realize the importance of our contribution to the country’s vision, and hence it is imperative for us to evolve and navigate to build the new norm. Our long-term partnership with Microsoft is built on trust and innovation, the key pillars of our digital transformation journey. We look forward to adopting Microsoft new technology tools and solutions to ensure security and productivity of our workforce and our technology platforms, as we strive to safeguard and develop the continuity of our services from Qatar to the world.”

    To develop into a truly modern workplace, Milaha has adopted Microsoft Teams, a unified communications platform to empower over 800 users in its workforce to connect, collaborate, conduct audio and video calls, and share files – all in one place. The organization has also adopted Microsoft’s Threat Protection solutions to better protect, detect, and respond to attacks in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

    Moreover, by leveraging Microsoft’s Power Platform, Milaha has been able to optimize and accelerate many of its internal processes, and drive business agility to reduce the burden on its workforce, which is now free to drive value and innovate for customers. The Power Platform allows Milaha to create and connect existing business applications, as well as harness all complex data sources across the organization, delivering business intelligence to make informed decisions.


    Microsoft Power Apps were key in empowering Milaha to respond rapidly to the challenges it faced in maintaining smooth delivery of services to clients during the recent period. For example, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, remotely from home became the norm as a necessary measure in preventing the spread of the virus, Microsoft Teams enabled Milaha’s workforce to continuing working together and minimize disruption ensure smooth delivery of business services to clients and the community.

     

    Microsoft Power Apps also provided the solution to the key initial challenge of keeping Milaha’s remote-working team connected and ready to do business, by enabling the building of a bespoke Emergency Communication App. The App not only connected all employees working from home but also ensured that they received the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation from government authorities and trusted media channels, as well as keeping them abreast of any internal responses to developments. In addition, Microsoft Power Apps provided the technology needed to build automated systems to ease the handling of some of Milaha’s manual processes involving documentation and approvals, which speeded-up service delivery.

    “It is inspiring how an organization like Milaha has continued steadily in its digital transformation journey by equipping its workforce with the right collaboration tools to reimagine its business model, while driving cost efficiency and agility,” said Lana Khalaf, Country Manager, Microsoft Qatar. “We stand firm in our commitment to empower organizations in Qatar to pursue their digital agenda, by providing them with the right technological innovations to navigate the new normal and achieve more.”

    Milaha and Microsoft have established a long-term partnership over the years. In 2019, both organizations joined efforts to build a smart-logistics platform using artificial intelligence and Internet of Things powered by the Microsoft Azure Cloud. This advancement has delivered data-driven insights, reducing operating costs and further increasing efficiency.

    The surging demand for Microsoft’s intelligent cloud services in Qatar has led the company to announce plans to launch a datacenter in Qatar. With initial availability expected in 2021, organizations across all industries in the country will avail enterprise-grade performance of the Microsoft Cloud, combined with data residency, security, and the broadest compliance.

    About Milaha

    The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management.

    The legal entity, Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C., is publicly listed on the Qatar Exchange (QNNS).

Другие новости по темам: Milaha, digital transformation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 26

16:05 Amphibious assault ship Tripoli sails away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
15:42 U.S. Department of Transportation announces $47.5 million in grant awards to select projects nationwide to improve passenger ferry service
14:28 Torqeedo provides hybrid-electric propulsion systems for XOCEAN's crewless vessels
13:25 Milaha expands partnership with Microsoft to drive operational excellence and transform supply chain industry
13:19 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
12:43 C-Job to open new office in Gdansk, Poland
11:06 Princess Cruises extends pause of select global ship operations until December 15

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled
17:12 APSEZ becomes the first Indian port to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative
17:06 Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev
16:57 CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
16:42 Steps towards increased maritime security and economic growth in Kenya
16:13 The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship
15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:49 The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance
09:46 Oil prices rise as dollar weakens
09:30 Bunker Market this morning, 24 July, 2020
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
08:19 MABUX: Monthly and weekly review of global bunker market

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig