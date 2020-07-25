  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 25 11:53

    Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard

    Florida's first and most historic shipyard, RMK Merrill-Stevens, has unveiled industry veteran William Clewes as its new CEO. "I am excited about building a team and a new facility to bring the RMK Merrill-Stevens facility back to its former glory and beyond," said Clewes in January after accepting the position. Clewes will lead the North and South yards, which straddle the Miami River, the ongoing redevelopment of both, upcoming renovations, and the grand reopening of the yards.

    "I am here to build a team and facility to be part of the exciting future for the yacht community in South Florida, meeting customer satisfaction with a team of quality employees, and working together to do the right thing," Clewes states. Clewes brings decades of experience in manufacturing and facilities management, process improvement, ISO systems, and lean manufacturing with him to the role. Clewes previously led the development of a $170M state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and served as the Director of Operations for Seaspan and Plant Manager for Canfor.

    The first half of the year has not been easy on any business; however, Clewes has used this time to get comfortable in his new role and prepare the shipyard for future growth. "I have settled into the role of CEO understanding the challenges that the boating community faces in the yacht and commercial part of the business," says Clewes. "I believe RMK MS is fully prepared to take the challenge on," he continues. The ongoing pandemic has not changed the focus or plans for the North and South yards. Clewes says that he is "very optimistic that we will grow to be the premier superyacht facility to service the South Florida community in the coming years."

    Behind the scenes at the shipyard, the past six months have included a transformation in the construction of the North Yard and numerous upgrades to the South yard, including a new parts department, workspaces, and more. Clewes states that there is "an excitement building in the management team and trades with anticipation of the upgrades to the business." The shipyard recently completed the commission of a new 2,700-ton Pearlson shiplift on the North Yard, which first arrived at RMK Merrill-Stevens in August 2019. The new 2,700-ton Pearlson shiplift enables RMK MS to service yachts and superyachts up to and exceeding 200-feet, which was previously unavailable in South Florida.

    The shipyard's convenient location on the Miami River gives superyacht clients easy access to the yard without requiring the use of a tugboat or straps that increase the risk of damage. The North Yard is now accepting reservations for service, maintenance, classification inspections for classed vessels, and refits.

    In the upcoming months, Clewes expects the North Yard to be filled with yachts and superyachts, and that the RMK MS team will continue to grow to meet the demands of the business. "We will always be looking to enhance the team and the experience of our customers," says Clewes. "We are thankful to ownership for putting their faith in the growth of the Merrill-Stevens team to bring the shipyard back to its former glory," he concludes.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 25

15:27 M-series: SCHOTTEL presents new medium-sized azimuth thrusters
14:42 New Seaway tugboat arrives in Massena, New York
13:57 World-leading experts headline COVID-19 summit hosted by WTTC & Carnival Corporation
12:38 USCG offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan
11:53 Industry veteran named as new CEO of RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard
10:41 MPA enhances safety measures in Port of Singapore during crew change to prevent COVID-19 spread

2020 July 24

18:07 ECSA: Sustainable recovery requires a well-balanced recovery package
17:21 Remontowa Shipbuilding launches the final electric ferry for Norled
17:12 APSEZ becomes the first Indian port to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative
17:06 Kronshtadt Shipyard to repair Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Nikolayev
16:57 CMA CGM updates PSS from the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Black Sea to the Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
16:42 Steps towards increased maritime security and economic growth in Kenya
16:13 The cadets’ training starts on board of Mir sailing ship
15:35 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down yet another mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
15:04 Zaliv shipyard launches small missile ship of Project 22800, the Tsyklon
14:40 Port of Singapore enhances safety measures
14:18 Severnaya Verf shipyard laid down yet another processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
13:29 Two dredgers of Rosmorport are involved in maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
13:12 RAMSSES project reaches significant milestone towards sustainable composite ship construction at Damen location
12:30 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status
12:12 Golar Power announces MoU with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the North of Brazil
11:37 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management
11:13 Defense Logistics Agency Energy awards strategic bulk fuel storage contract to Crowley
11:08 Negligence of small minority risks setbacks to crew change progress
10:35 NOVATEK shipped first LNG cargo to Japan via Northern Sea Route
10:14 Yang Ming to add two 11,000 TEU vessels, “YM Triumph” and “YM Truth”
10:11 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:49 The world's second largest single container terminal successfully passed the handover and acceptance
09:46 Oil prices rise as dollar weakens
09:30 Bunker Market this morning, 24 July, 2020
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
08:19 MABUX: Monthly and weekly review of global bunker market

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group