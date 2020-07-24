2020 July 24 11:37

GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management

GTT has signed a Global Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the Hong-Kong based ship-management company Fleet Management. GTT will support Fleet Management with the shipbuilding supervision, maintenance and operation of the vessels they manage.

This agreement includes technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services, and access to the HEARS® emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners, operators and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Fleet Management is currently supervising the newbuilding of the new generation of Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC), under construction in Korea, with deliveries in October 2020 onwards, all equipped with GTT Mark III technology.