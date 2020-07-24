  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 24 10:11

    Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Agata, seventeenth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    On 23  July 2020, Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) delivered the Pola Agata, the seventeenth  multipurpose ship of Project RSD59, says press center of Marine Engineering Bureau, RSD59 designer.

    The ship ordered by State Transport Leasing Company is built for shipping company Pola Rise.

    Krasnoye Sormovo has already built seventeen ships of Project RSD59 with thirteen more under construction and an option for construction of 10 more ships.

    Nevsky Shipyard has put into operation two RSD59 vessels, the third one was launched and 2 more ones are under construction. Okskaya Shipyard has signed contract for 15 more RSD59 vessels (2  ships delivered, one undergoing sea trials and one launched).
     
    Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 60 for the moment (21 built, 29 under construction and 10 in option).

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversized cargo and dangerous goods of 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 class in accordance with IC IMDG and Appendix B of the BC Code in the Caspian, Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White and North Seas including sailings around Europe and in the Irish Sea during winter season. The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships. 

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design document was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA). Pola Makaria, lead ship of RSD59 series is on the list of Significant Ships of 2018 by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

