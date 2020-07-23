2020 July 23 17:06

Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to supply two Zero Emission rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) to Safi Derince International Port in Turkey. The order, which also includes Kalmar SmartPort solutions that are part of the Kalmar One automation system, was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 of 2021.

Safi Derince International Port is located in the Marmara Region, to the north of the Gulf of Izmit. In addition to sea transport, it offers easy access to international and domestic destinations, via rail and truck transportation.

The Kalmar Zero Emission RTG features a 100-percent electric power system that produces no emissions or engine noise at source, and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil. Its simplified design means it requires significantly less maintenance than a diesel-powered RTG.

The units delivered to Safiport will be configured to handle 7+1 wide with 1-over-6 high stacking and will have a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes under the spreader. They will be equipped with the Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring solution to allow the terminal to manage, troubleshoot and analyse the status, productivity and maintenance needs of the equipment. They will also be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering solution.



