Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig

On July 22, FSUE Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of the Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig owned by Gazprom Flot in the port of Murmansk, Atomflot says in a press release.



According to the statement, it was the first operation of that kind to involve port fleet of Atomflot.



The operation began on July 7 at the port of Yamburg in the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea. It also involved the Pluton tugboat. The Amazon was towed for 1,325 nautical miles at a speed of 4.8 knots.



The Yuribey is an innovative tugboat with a cutting-edge electric propulsion system. The Arc6 class ship is equipped with Azipod ICE1400. The tugboat built for FSUE Atomflot under the Port Fleet Project is intended for providing a range of port services in the Gulf of Ob. Craneship launched the Yuribey on 16 September 2017.



The ship is named after Yuribey, a river in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District (Yamal peninsula).



The Yuribey is able to operate in the Gulf of Ob round-the-year. The 7MW tugboat can break through 1-meter thick ice at a speed of 2 knots. Its length is 39.54 m, width - 14 m, crew - 10. The ship is owned by FSUE Atomflot.



