  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 23 11:06

    Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig

    On July 22, FSUE Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of the Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig owned by Gazprom Flot in the port of Murmansk, Atomflot says in a press release.

    According to the statement, it was the first operation of that kind to involve port fleet of Atomflot.
     
    The operation began on July 7 at the port of Yamburg in the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea. It also involved the Pluton tugboat. The Amazon was towed for 1,325 nautical miles at a speed of 4.8 knots.

    The Yuribey is an innovative tugboat with a cutting-edge electric propulsion system. The Arc6 class ship is equipped with Azipod ICE1400. The tugboat built for FSUE Atomflot under the Port Fleet Project is intended for providing a range of port services in the Gulf of Ob. Craneship launched the Yuribey on 16 September 2017.

    The ship is named after Yuribey, a river in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District (Yamal peninsula).

    The Yuribey is able to operate in the Gulf of Ob round-the-year. The 7MW tugboat can break through 1-meter thick ice at a speed of 2 knots. Its length is 39.54 m, width - 14 m, crew - 10. The ship is owned by FSUE Atomflot.

    Related link:

    Craneship launches icebreaking tugboat of Project Т40105, Yuribey, built for Atomflot (photo) >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Atomflot, tugboats, Gazprom  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 23

14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year
12:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe
11:50 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 joins RF Navy
11:36 Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions sign MoU for mýa Platform
11:31 Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands
11:07 Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off
11:02 Australia’s Defence Industry Minister officially ‘cut metal’ on the second of six new Cape-class patrol boats to be constructed by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy
10:42 Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance
10:19 FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines
10:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk and eight other companies launch new initiative to accelerate progress to a net zero future
09:58 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Bunker Market this morning, 22 July, 2020
09:25 Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21

2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project
16:54 Tallinn’s new environmentally friendly cruise terminal has reached its design height
16:48 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
16:30 EU supports establishment of infrastructure of Tallinn-Helsinki twin city maritime connection
16:06 POSIDONIA 2020 cancelled
15:35 State Duma approves amendments into law on payments for damage of water bodies
15:12 Kalmar’s mobile equipment to operate in DP World’s Puerto Lirquen terminals in Chile
14:59 The Port of Valencia prepares to receive the cruise passengers in the “new normality”
14:01 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:38 Sailing ship Sedov to transit the Northern Sea Route
13:02 USCG confirms Optimarin first in line for ballast water approval
12:44 Forces of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet trained landing on unequipped coast in Kaliningrad Region
12:02 Optimarin USCG type approval imminent as DNV GL submits documentation
11:39 Flag raising ceremony held in Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport