2020 July 22 18:39

ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service

Pakistan International Container Terminal Services (PICT) welcomed the newly launched UAE-Indian Subcontinent-Gulf service (UIG), with an inaugural call at the Port of Karachi in July, the company said in its release.

The UIG feeder service, a joint initiative between Abu Dhabi Ports’ Safeen Feeders and Singapore-based Bengal Tiger Line, covers two loops from the United Arab Emirates to the Indian subcontinent and the upper Gulf region. It strengthens the connection between the East and West trade hubs and significantly enhances the region’s global competitiveness. The service is operated by three 2,800 nominal vessels and connects nine regional ports across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Pakistan.

UIG service rotation: Kandla-Mundra-Nhava Sheva-Khalifa-Bahrain-Dammam-Jubail-Khalifa-Karachi -Kandla

“PICT welcomes the UIG service, a joint collaboration of Bengal Tiger Lines & Safeen Feeders. We appreciate this new partnership and look forward to adding value to their product by offering quality services leading to enhanced future growth,” said Khurram Khan, PICT Chief Executive Officer.

With the new service, PICT’s customers will have additional direct port coverage for their cargo between Bahrain and Kandla.

The launch of the UIG service in Karachi was marked by the maiden call of the 2,762-TEU BELLATRIX I at PICT.



About PICT

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) holds the 21-year concession for the construction, development, operation and management of the common user container terminal at Karachi Port. The preferred terminal for Indian subcontinent trade routes, PICT has excellent connections to Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Western Asia hinterlands.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. As an independent business with no shipping, logistics or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with any stakeholder in the port community. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects spans developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. ICTSI has received global acclaim for its public-private partnerships with governments divesting of their port assets to the private sector.