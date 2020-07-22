  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 22 15:49

    Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform

    Sevmash (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has started cutting steel to manufacture components of a substructure block for an ice-resistant fixed platform «А» intended for Kamennomysskoye-Sea field development.

    The scope of metal processing under a one-year long contract is about 7,000 tonnes.

    Components and sections of the platform structures will be manufactured in three workshops of Sevmash (hull plating and hull prefabrication-welding facilities as well as assembly ways shop No 42).

    Besides, an agreement has been signed with Sevastopol based design bureau Corall for detailed engineering while Sevmash design bureau will develop engineering documentation for the key structures of the platform substructure block.

    The IRP «А» construction process also involves other companies of United Shipbuilding Corporation. The general contractor of the superblock is Ship Repair Center “Zvezdochka”.

    The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field in the Gulf of Ob was discovered in 2020. The field is unique in terms of its gas reserves, which are about 550 billion cubic meters.

    The Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform will be more than 135 meters long, 69 meters wide, 41 meters tall from the base to the helicopter pad, and its weight will exceed 40,000 tons in total.

    In order to build a facility of this technological complexity, several Russian shipbuilding and machine-building centers are providing their capacities according to the 'distributed shipyard' principle. Separate components of the platform will be simultaneously put together in Astrakhan, Kaliningrad, Severodvinsk, Yekaterinburg, and Rybinsk. The ICP will be finally assembled in one piece in Kaliningrad. 

    Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

    Related link:

    Construction of ice-resistant platform for Gazprom’s field on Arctic shelf begins in Astrakhan >>>>

Другие новости по темам: platforms, Sevmash, shipbuilding, Gazprom  


2020 July 22

2020 July 21

2020 July 20

