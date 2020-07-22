  The version for the print

    Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow

    Oil prices climbed by 0.79-0.93%

    On 22 July 2020 (08:04, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.79 %to $43.97 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.93% to $41.53 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 22

12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year
12:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe
11:50 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 joins RF Navy
11:36 Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions sign MoU for mýa Platform
11:31 Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands
11:07 Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off
11:02 Australia’s Defence Industry Minister officially ‘cut metal’ on the second of six new Cape-class patrol boats to be constructed by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy
10:42 Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance
10:19 FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines
10:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk and eight other companies launch new initiative to accelerate progress to a net zero future
09:58 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Bunker Market this morning, 22 July, 2020
2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project
16:54 Tallinn’s new environmentally friendly cruise terminal has reached its design height
16:48 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
16:30 EU supports establishment of infrastructure of Tallinn-Helsinki twin city maritime connection
16:06 POSIDONIA 2020 cancelled
15:35 State Duma approves amendments into law on payments for damage of water bodies
15:12 Kalmar’s mobile equipment to operate in DP World’s Puerto Lirquen terminals in Chile
14:59 The Port of Valencia prepares to receive the cruise passengers in the “new normality”
14:01 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:38 Sailing ship Sedov to transit the Northern Sea Route
13:02 USCG confirms Optimarin first in line for ballast water approval
12:44 Forces of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet trained landing on unequipped coast in Kaliningrad Region
12:02 Optimarin USCG type approval imminent as DNV GL submits documentation
11:39 Flag raising ceremony held in Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport
11:00 DBO Bahnoperator & METRANS, along with PKP Cargo, and JSC UTLC ERA tested a new route for the China-Europe-China container trains
10:55 VSC achieves another milestone of the container terminal reconstruction program
10:51 China's shipbuilding industry continues leading position globally in H1 2020
10:22 Growth of North Sea Port in 2019 also visible in its financial results
10:03 Bahri reports record second-quarter results with 1,569% jump in net profit
09:43 Oil prices rise in expectation of demand
09:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 21, 2020
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20

2020 July 20

19:04 DNV GL expert testifies before a U.S. Congressional Committee on how collaboration across sectors is the key to accelerating clean energy innovation
18:58 Bahri Logistics delivers largest cargo for Saudi Electricity Company
18:09 IMO to reset meetings calendar
17:50 Mikhail Degtyarev appointed as Acting Governor of Khabarovsk Territory
17:25 Two vessels join to the OLDENDORFF CARRIERS's fleet
16:57 Vladimir Putin takes part in keel-laying ceremonies for new RF Navy warships
16:33 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market
16:14 Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online
15:26 Managing Company “Arctic Capital” established in Murmansk Region
15:04 EC approves aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia
14:29 EU backs construction of Theemsweg route
14:09 Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes
13:18 DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia
11:30 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%
11:05 OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service
10:49 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia