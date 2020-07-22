2020 July 22 09:25

Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow

Oil prices climbed by 0.79-0.93%

On 22 July 2020 (08:04, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.79 %to $43.97 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.93% to $41.53 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.