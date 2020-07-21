2020 July 21 17:51

ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation

The parties are to hold joint events

On 21 July 2020, Regional Public Organization “Saint-Petersburg Association of Polar Explorers” (ASPOL-SPb) signed an agreement of cooperation with PortNews Media Group.

The document was signed during the meeting of the Association by ASPOL-SPb President Vladimir Shamakhov and PortNews General Director Elena Snitko.

Under the agreement, PortNews Media Group will cover the activities of ASPOL-SPb and hold joint events with the Association.

“We have been interacting with PortNews Media Group for a year already and this cooperation is beneficial as ASPOL-SPb is consistently represented on the media scene which has been noticed by our ASPOL Russia colleagues”, said, Vladimir Shamakhov.

Regional Public Organization “Saint-Petersburg Association of Polar Explorers” (ASPOL-SPb) was established in 1991 as a social organization of natural persons and legal entities engaged in study and development of Russia’s Arctic and Antarctic.