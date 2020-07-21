2020 July 21 17:06

Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project

Cortez Subsea in partnership with Alam Maritim (M) Sdn Bhd, has announced the successful completion of the first ever subsea pipeline using the Zap-Lok™ mechanical connector, offshore Malaysia.

The project championed new and proven technology for faster and more cost-effective completion of subsea pipelay and recorded a best average lay rate of 4.7km in 24 hours with the rigid pipelay section completed within 20 days, the company said in its release.

This lay rate is considerably faster than traditional welded pipelay and meant the project was completed at a cost saving.

The pipeline system was developed specifically for the Tembikai Non-Associated Gas (TNAG) Development by Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd. It uses NOV-Tuboscope Zap-Lok™ connectors to link the rigid pipeline via diverless connections.

The work included the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the pipeline system and was delivered from Cortez Subsea’s office in Kuala Lumpur.



