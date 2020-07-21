  The version for the print

    Sailing ship Sedov to transit the Northern Sea Route

    The NSR transition is scheduled for August-November 2020

    The Organizing Committee of the 2019-2020 round-the-world expedition involving training ships of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) met on 20 July 2020 under the chairmanship of Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Agriculture, and decided to route the barque Sedov from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad by the Northern Sea Route, says press center of the Ministry.

    According to the statement, that would be of a high symbolic and practical effect. The history knows no equal passages of such ships on this route. The cadets of the Agency’s educational institutions having their practical training on the sailing ship Sedov will have an opportunity to obtain a unique experience sailing in the Far North, which is essential for their future professional activities. Safety for the ship and the crew will be thoroughly assessed during the planning phase.

    The Agency says that the ship’s hull structure meets RS requirements on ice reinforcement.

    The transition along the Northern Sea Route is scheduled for August-November in favorable conditions of ice-free areas. The Northern Sea Route Administration will be in charge of the navigation on the route Navigation on the route, involving support vessels if necessary. In case of difficult ice conditions, intermediate ports can be used.

    The Sedov is the world’s largest sail ship being used for training purposes. Its centenary is to be celebrated next year. As part of the round-the-world expedition it has already spent 179 days at sea having covered 23,000 nautical miles. The first phase of the expedition was completed in Vladivostok on June 3. The ship is to leave for Pevek on 18 August 2020.

    The meeting participants also summed up the results of expedition involving three Russian sail training ships, the Pallada, the Kruzenshtern and the Sedov, for the first time in modern history of the country. The Pallada and the Kruzenshtern have already returned to their home ports. The expedition began in November 2019 and lasted for over seven months. The ships crossed three oceans and 14 seas and met in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean where they held a memorial sailing race to honor the 200th anniversary of the Antarctic Continent discovery. The ships covered 72,000 nautical miles and called at two Russian and 14 foreign ports.

