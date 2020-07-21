2020 July 21 09:43

Oil prices rise in expectation of demand

Oil prices climbed by 0.07-0.23%

On 21 July 2020 (07:52, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.23% to $43.38 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery climbed by 0.07% to $40.84 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.