    Oil prices rise in expectation of demand

    Oil prices climbed by 0.07-0.23%

    On 21 July 2020 (07:52, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.23% to $43.38 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery climbed by 0.07% to $40.84 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 21

13:02 USCG confirms Optimarin first in line for ballast water approval
12:44 Forces of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet trained landing on unequipped coast in Kaliningrad Region
12:02 Optimarin USCG type approval imminent as DNV GL submits documentation
11:39 Flag raising ceremony held in Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport
11:00 DBO Bahnoperator & METRANS, along with PKP Cargo, and JSC UTLC ERA tested a new route for the China-Europe-China container trains
10:55 VSC achieves another milestone of the container terminal reconstruction program
10:51 China's shipbuilding industry continues leading position globally in H1 2020
10:22 Growth of North Sea Port in 2019 also visible in its financial results
10:03 Bahri reports record second-quarter results with 1,569% jump in net profit
09:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 21, 2020
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20

2020 July 20

19:04 DNV GL expert testifies before a U.S. Congressional Committee on how collaboration across sectors is the key to accelerating clean energy innovation
18:58 Bahri Logistics delivers largest cargo for Saudi Electricity Company
18:09 IMO to reset meetings calendar
17:50 Mikhail Degtyarev appointed as Acting Governor of Khabarovsk Territory
17:25 Two vessels join to the OLDENDORFF CARRIERS's fleet
16:57 Vladimir Putin takes part in keel-laying ceremonies for new RF Navy warships
16:33 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market
16:14 Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online
15:26 Managing Company “Arctic Capital” established in Murmansk Region
15:04 EC approves aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia
14:29 EU backs construction of Theemsweg route
14:09 Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes
13:18 DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia
11:30 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%
11:05 OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service
10:49 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:32 Navigation season starts in Pevek and Tiksi ports
10:10 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in HI’20 fell by 15.6% to 235.5 million tonnes
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 20, 2020
09:29 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 17

2020 July 19

16:14 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding commenced construction of an LNG bunker barge
15:14 BSM launches new LCS facility in Cyprus
14:32 First MUSV contract award from U.S. Navy
13:21 Monjasa expands capacity in America’s top bunkering destination
12:27 USCGC Mellon completes final patrol
11:21 VOS Aberdeen secures contract with Total

2020 July 18

17:08 MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway
15:08 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland
14:41 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020 - CDC
13:34 Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North
12:43 Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:16 Holland Shipyards Group delivers hybrid ferry to SFK

2020 July 17

18:36 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
18:06 GasLog refinance debt maturities with new loan agreements totalling $1.1 billion
17:46 300,000 Seafarers trapped at sea - ITF
17:25 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich takes the helm of Black Sea Ports Administration
17:01 Throughput of Taganrog port in HI’2020 climbed by 3%
16:42 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS1 service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent
16:20 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020
16:05 EU grant for hydrogen project in inland shipping
15:28 Port of Helsinki receives five million euros of investment aid from the EU
15:26 MABUX releases weekly / monthly review of global bunker market
15:12 SAGT becomes the first Sri Lankan terminal to join TradeLens to digitize supply chain
14:45 De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP
14:02 ONE initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2020
13:43 Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for prevention of coronavirus on water transport