  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 20 09:47

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 20, 2020

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil prices edged lower on Friday as concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases sapping fuel demand while major crude-producing nations ready increases in output.

    The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a daily record. Spain and Australia reported their steepest daily jumps in more than two months, while cases continued to soar in India and Brazil.

    Fuel demand has broadly recovered from a 30% drop in April after nations worldwide restricted movements and businesses shuttered. Consumption remains below pre-pandemic levels, however, and fuel purchases are falling again as infections rise.

    Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 23 cents a barrel to settle at $43.14 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 16 cents to $40.59. Both contracts were little changed from a week earlier.

    Lawmakers in the United States and the European Union are set to debate more stimulus over the coming days.

    Benchmark crude fell 1% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to trim record supply cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2 million bpd, starting in August.

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for an 11th week in a row, according to data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

    Firms have slowed reductions as some consider returning to the well pad with crude prices up from historic lows. Energy firms could start adding rigs later this year if prices remain stable at higher levels.

    “U.S. rig activity will bottom near 250 rigs or roughly today’s levels,” analysts at Raymond James said. They expect the rig count to average 270 in the second half of 2020.

    Today Monday morning, Oil prices continue to ease amid coronavirus cases worldwide.

    Oil prices fell on Monday, unnerved by the prospect that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections around the world.

    More than 14.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 604,000 have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the pathogen, according to a Reuters tally.

    “The risks of a second COVID-19 torpedo to world growth grow increasingly likely by the day,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

    While fuel demand has recovered from a 30% drop in April after countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns, usage is still below pre-pandemic levels. U.S. retail gasoline demand is falling again as infections rise.

    Japan’s oil imports fell 14.7 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, official figures showed on Monday. The drop was not as pronounced as in May when they fell 25%, year on year.

    Still, exports from the world’s third-largest economy slumped by a double-digit decline for the fourth month in a row as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on global demand.

    In the U.S., energy drillers cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to a record for an 11th week in a row, data showed on Friday.

    Oil Future close 17th July, 2020

    Brent crude:

    $ 43.14 (-0.23) /brl

    FM delivery Sep

    Light crude (WTI):

    $ 40.59 (-0.16) /brl

    FM delivery Aug

    Gasoil ARA;

    $ 367.50 (-1.50)/mton

    FM delivery Aug

    NY Harbor Ulsd:

    $ 375.31 (-2.71)/mton

    FM delivery Aug

     

     

     

     

    Expect bunker price to edge downward today based Oil Future close on Friday.

    Fuel Oil prices down 1-3 usd/mton. MGO down1- 2 usd/mton and NY Harbor Ulsd down 2-3 usd/mton.

    The reason for downward trend is still the Covid-19 situation in the U.S., which is getting worse, but not only in the U.S. The situation world wide is not looking too good, like in India and Brazil.

    Oil Futures at GMT 05.54, Brent and WTI are trading downward $-0.26 and $-0.30.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 20

16:33 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market
16:14 Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online
15:26 Managing Company “Arctic Capital” established in Murmansk Region
15:04 EC approves aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia
14:29 EU backs construction of Theemsweg route
14:09 Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes
13:18 DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia
11:30 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%
11:05 OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service
10:49 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:32 Navigation season starts in Pevek and Tiksi ports
10:10 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in HI’20 fell by 15.6% to 235.5 million tonnes
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 20, 2020
09:29 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 17

2020 July 19

16:14 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding commenced construction of an LNG bunker barge
15:14 BSM launches new LCS facility in Cyprus
14:32 First MUSV contract award from U.S. Navy
13:21 Monjasa expands capacity in America’s top bunkering destination
12:27 USCGC Mellon completes final patrol
11:21 VOS Aberdeen secures contract with Total

2020 July 18

17:08 MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway
15:08 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland
14:41 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020 - CDC
13:34 Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North
12:43 Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:16 Holland Shipyards Group delivers hybrid ferry to SFK

2020 July 17

18:36 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
18:06 GasLog refinance debt maturities with new loan agreements totalling $1.1 billion
17:46 300,000 Seafarers trapped at sea - ITF
17:25 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich takes the helm of Black Sea Ports Administration
17:01 Throughput of Taganrog port in HI’2020 climbed by 3%
16:42 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS1 service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent
16:20 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020
16:05 EU grant for hydrogen project in inland shipping
15:28 Port of Helsinki receives five million euros of investment aid from the EU
15:26 MABUX releases weekly / monthly review of global bunker market
15:12 SAGT becomes the first Sri Lankan terminal to join TradeLens to digitize supply chain
14:45 De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP
14:02 ONE initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2020
13:43 Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for prevention of coronavirus on water transport
13:20 Zonescorp to join Abu Dhabi Ports
13:04 IMB report: Crew kidnappings surge in seas off West Africa
12:38 Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020
12:01 Aker Solutions appoints new CEO and merger with Kvaerner
11:52 Two high speed trimaran ferries together highlight Austal design technology and Australian shipbuilding capability
11:49 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch takes part in drills to search and rescue people in distress
11:20 Port of Riga obtains new opportunities of timber export to Iceland
10:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in HI’2020 grew by 17% Y-o-Y
10:32 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:09 Skipper to pay $8,500 in fines and reparation after grounding mussel barge
09:47 BLRT Grupp invested 100 million euros to Western Shipyard in Klaipėda
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 17, 2020
09:28 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 16

2020 July 16

18:07 Boluda Towage Europe gets awarded Port of Zeebrugge concession
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in HI’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
17:39 The Funing to be towed into Port of Tauranga for repairs
17:26 NYK enters tugboat business at largest port in Vietnam