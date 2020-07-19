2020 July 19 11:21

VOS Aberdeen secures contract with Total

Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Aberdeen has secured contracts with Total E&P UK Ltd. for three emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRV).



The vessels VOS Enterprise, VOS Prospector and VOS Vigilant will support Total’s North Sea operations in the Dunbar, Culzean and Elgin/Franklin Fields, respectively. The contracts, which will commence in June and July, are for an initial period of three years.



This multi-year, multi-vessel award extends our long-standing partnership with Total. Over many years, we have provided Total with class-leading ERRV and platform-supply-vessel (PSV) services in the challenging environment of the North Sea.



Sustainability and carbon reduction are key considerations for all our customers. With a fleet of extremely fuel-efficient diesel-electric ERRVs, we are committed not only to contributing to safe and efficient operations, but also to reducing our customers’ carbon footprints.



