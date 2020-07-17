2020 July 17 17:01

Throughput of Taganrog port in HI’2020 climbed by 3%

Short-sea traffic has grown by almost a quarter

In January-June 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.188 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain grew by 8% to 417,000 tonnes, coal – by 19% to 268,000 tonnes, ferrous metal – by 66% to 92,000 tonnes, while handling of oil products fell by 6% to 370,000 tonnes,.



In the reporting period, exports remained flat at 774,000, imports dropped 5.8 times to 9,400 tonnes while short-sea traffic grew by 23% to 405,000 tonnes.



In the six-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 277 arrivals and 304 departures including port fleet vessels versus 312 arrivals and 312 departures in January-June 2019.