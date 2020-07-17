  The version for the print

  2020 July 17 14:45

    De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP

    The cargo will be transshipped onto three barges

    De-Kastri port has accepted the second batch of large-size and heavy-weight cargo for construction of Amur Gas Processing Plant in the Amur Region, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posts on its official Instagram profile.

    The port has welcomed the second crane ship this season - Trina (Nizhny Novgorod Logistics Company, LLC).

    The ship which gross tonnage is 13,058 tonnes was loaded in the port of Bremen (Germany) and the port of Aviles (Spain) on May 22-30.

    Total weigh of the cargo is 1,873.4 tonnes, volume – 11,903.72 cubic meters.

    In De-Kastri, the freight will be transshipped onto three barges (Tambovka, Tahta, Talakan) for towing across the Amursky liman via the port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur and further along the Amur and Zeya rivers to the berth of Amur GPP (Zeya river’s 212 km near Svobodny town).

    The first batch of cargo intended for Amur GPP was delivered to the port by crane ship Regina on June 6. The same barges were involved to transport it to the point of destination.

    A total of 43 equipment units intended for Amur GPP with a total weight of 8,000 tonnes is to be delivered over the summer navigation season. 13 ATB units will be involved for cargo transportation along Russian rivers.

    Amur GPP will be one of the world’s largest gas processing plants. Its design capacity is 42 billion cubic meters per year. The plant will have six technological trains with the first two to be launched in 2021. The project investor and customer  - Gazprom’s subsidiary Gazprom Pererabotka Blagoveshchensk, LLC. The construction is managed by NIPIGAZ (part of the SIBUR Group) is Russia's leading center for design, supplies, logistics and construction management. 

