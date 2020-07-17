2020 July 17 13:43

Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for prevention of coronavirus on water transport

Recommendations have been developed for businesses operation amid continuing COVID-19 threat

Rospotrebnadzor (The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare) has developed recommendations for shipping companies involved in passenger transportation by inland water transport. The document has been published at the official website of Rospotrebnadzor.

Anna Popova, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation, approved Rospotrebnadzor’s recommendations on 10 July 2020.

The document is available in Russian >>>>