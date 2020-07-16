2020 July 16 16:11

Throughput of port Primorsk in HI’2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y

Handling of crude oil is went down while handling of oil products increased

In January-June 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 29,507,000 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil handling decreased by 10%, year-on-year, to 20,293,600 tonnes.

In the reporting period, handling of oil products increased by 26% to 9,213,400 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).