2020 July 16 10:31

Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports increased by 8.4%

Consolidated marine bulk throughput in 1H20 increased by 12% y-o-y

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces its operational results for H1 and Q2 2020.

The Russian container market declined by 6.1% in 2Q 2020, compared to 2Q 2019, resulting in a 2.4% decline in 1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019, as growth of containerised export (y-o-y growth of 1.6% and 7.5% in 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively) was not sufficient to offset the decline of containerised import (y-o-y decline of 11.8% and 6.6% in 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively), as a result of the global and local macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Group continued to outperform the market, with Consolidated marine container throughput up 5.5% to 380 thousand TEU in 2Q20, versus a 6.1% decline in the Russian container market over the same period. In addition, 1H20 Consolidated marine container throughput increased by 8.4% to 774 thousand TEU against the container market decline of 2.4% over the same period.

As a result of the Group’s efforts to increase productivity and customer service standards, the Group outperformed the market in both key basins where its terminals are located. Consolidated marine container throughput of the Group’s terminals located in the Baltic Basin increased by 1.4% in 2Q20 against a market decline of 16.2% in the same region, while Consolidated marine container throughput of the Group’s terminal located in the Far Eastern Basin increased by 17.0% in 2Q20 against a market growth of 9.2%.

Consolidated marine bulk throughput increased by 2% y-o-y to 1.17 million tonnes in 2Q20, with 1H20 growth of 12% y-o-y as coal handling at ULCT was in the early ramp-up stage in 1Q 2019 resulting in elevated y-o-y growth rates in 1Q20.

Car and high and heavy Ro-ro handling declined by 48% and 9% respectively y-o-y in 2Q20, reflecting the slowdown in Russian consumer demand.

The rapid growth of containerised export has shifted the market towards an import-export balance, that increases market resilience and limits volatility — both trends were clearly seen in 1H2020 when the market demonstrated more steadiness than in 2009 and 2015. However, in 2Q20 we saw a decline in full container import and decelerating growth rates in full export on the back of the global and local macroeconomic turmoil following COVID-19 outbreak. We expect high volatility and this challenging environment to continue in 2H20 with low visibility of trends.

The growth of containerised export, on the back of the decline in containerised import, is having a negative impact on the mix of prices and services provided by the Group. When combined with the depreciation of the rouble, the Group now expects a high single-digit to low double-digit decline in revenue per TEU in 2020.

The Group remains focused on improving the quality of our services across every aspect of our activity.



Q2

2020 Q2

2019 Change H1

2020 H1

2019 Change Abs % Abs % Global Ports Consolidated Results Consolidated Marine

Container Throughput

(kTEU) 380 360 20 6% 774 714 60 8% FCT 151 158 -8 -5% 322 320 1 0% PLP 105 92 13 14% 213 168 44 26% VSC 112 96 16 17% 213 197 16 8% ULCT 13 14 -2 -12% 27 29 -2 -8% Non-containerised cargo Ro-ro (thousand units) 5 5 0 -9% 9 10 -1 -8% Cars (thousand units) 16 30 -14 -48% 34 55 -22 -39% Bulk cargo (thousand tonnes) 1 169 1 144 25 2% 2 197 1 963 234 12% Joint ventures Containerised cargo, kTEU Finnish Ports 26 29 -3 -11% 51 56 -5 -10% Yanino (inland terminal) 22 34 -12 -35% 46 62 -17 -27% Bulk cargo throughput,

thousand tonnes Moby Dik 62 39 23 58% 118 57 61 106% Yanino 64 118 -54 -46% 142 218 -76 -35% Russian Container Market, kTEU Total Market 1 219 1 298 -79 -6.1% 2 481 2 543 -62 -2.4% Baltics (incl. Kaliningrad) 582 696 -113 -16.3% 1 217 1 340 -123 -9.2% Northern Ports 34 33 1 1.8% 73 71 1 1.8% South 193 194 -1 -0.7% 416 405 12 2.9% Far East 410 376 35 9.2% 775 727 48 6.6%

Related link:

Albert Likholet appointed as CEO of Global Ports >>>>