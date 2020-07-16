-
2020 July 16 10:31
Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports increased by 8.4%
Consolidated marine bulk throughput in 1H20 increased by 12% y-o-y
Global Ports Investments PLC today announces its operational results for H1 and Q2 2020.
The Russian container market declined by 6.1% in 2Q 2020, compared to 2Q 2019, resulting in a 2.4% decline in 1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019, as growth of containerised export (y-o-y growth of 1.6% and 7.5% in 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively) was not sufficient to offset the decline of containerised import (y-o-y decline of 11.8% and 6.6% in 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively), as a result of the global and local macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Group continued to outperform the market, with Consolidated marine container throughput up 5.5% to 380 thousand TEU in 2Q20, versus a 6.1% decline in the Russian container market over the same period. In addition, 1H20 Consolidated marine container throughput increased by 8.4% to 774 thousand TEU against the container market decline of 2.4% over the same period.
As a result of the Group’s efforts to increase productivity and customer service standards, the Group outperformed the market in both key basins where its terminals are located. Consolidated marine container throughput of the Group’s terminals located in the Baltic Basin increased by 1.4% in 2Q20 against a market decline of 16.2% in the same region, while Consolidated marine container throughput of the Group’s terminal located in the Far Eastern Basin increased by 17.0% in 2Q20 against a market growth of 9.2%.
Consolidated marine bulk throughput increased by 2% y-o-y to 1.17 million tonnes in 2Q20, with 1H20 growth of 12% y-o-y as coal handling at ULCT was in the early ramp-up stage in 1Q 2019 resulting in elevated y-o-y growth rates in 1Q20.
Car and high and heavy Ro-ro handling declined by 48% and 9% respectively y-o-y in 2Q20, reflecting the slowdown in Russian consumer demand.
The rapid growth of containerised export has shifted the market towards an import-export balance, that increases market resilience and limits volatility — both trends were clearly seen in 1H2020 when the market demonstrated more steadiness than in 2009 and 2015. However, in 2Q20 we saw a decline in full container import and decelerating growth rates in full export on the back of the global and local macroeconomic turmoil following COVID-19 outbreak. We expect high volatility and this challenging environment to continue in 2H20 with low visibility of trends.
The growth of containerised export, on the back of the decline in containerised import, is having a negative impact on the mix of prices and services provided by the Group. When combined with the depreciation of the rouble, the Group now expects a high single-digit to low double-digit decline in revenue per TEU in 2020.
The Group remains focused on improving the quality of our services across every aspect of our activity.
Q2
2020
Q2
2019
Change
H1
2020
H1
2019
Change
Abs
%
Abs
%
Global Ports Consolidated Results
Consolidated Marine
Container Throughput
(kTEU)
380
360
20
6%
774
714
60
8%
FCT
151
158
-8
-5%
322
320
1
0%
PLP
105
92
13
14%
213
168
44
26%
VSC
112
96
16
17%
213
197
16
8%
ULCT
13
14
-2
-12%
27
29
-2
-8%
Non-containerised cargo
Ro-ro (thousand units)
5
5
0
-9%
9
10
-1
-8%
Cars (thousand units)
16
30
-14
-48%
34
55
-22
-39%
Bulk cargo (thousand tonnes)
1 169
1 144
25
2%
2 197
1 963
234
12%
Joint ventures
Containerised cargo, kTEU
Finnish Ports
26
29
-3
-11%
51
56
-5
-10%
Yanino (inland terminal)
22
34
-12
-35%
46
62
-17
-27%
Bulk cargo throughput,
thousand tonnes
Moby Dik
62
39
23
58%
118
57
61
106%
Yanino
64
118
-54
-46%
142
218
-76
-35%
Russian Container Market, kTEU
Total Market
1 219
1 298
-79
-6.1%
2 481
2 543
-62
-2.4%
Baltics (incl. Kaliningrad)
582
696
-113
-16.3%
1 217
1 340
-123
-9.2%
Northern Ports
34
33
1
1.8%
73
71
1
1.8%
South
193
194
-1
-0.7%
416
405
12
2.9%
Far East
410
376
35
9.2%
775
727
48
6.6%
