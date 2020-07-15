2020 July 15 18:04

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from august 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond August 31st, 2020:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry & Paying empties

Date of application: From August 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond August 31st, 2020

Amount: USD 150 per TEU (applicable on quarterly & long-term deals)