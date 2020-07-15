2020 July 15 15:50

Color Line’s infection prevention program verified by DNV GL

DNV GL has verified that Color Line’s infection prevention processes and measures are sufficient to keep people safe and in line with local regulations, the company said in its release. The My Care readiness assessment covers Color Line’s management systems, all the company's six passenger- and cargo-vessels operating between Norway and Denmark, Germany and Sweden, and associated terminals.

Passengers can look for the My Care – Infection Prevention Ready trust mark online or onboard the vessels as proof of Color Line’s actions to keep people safe. Scanning the QR-code embedded in the trust mark opens DNV GL’s assessment statement, which in a consumer-friendly way provides more details and is stored on a blockchain for added trust and integrity.

The My Care methodology is derived from DNV GL’s infection risk management approach used by hospitals to ensure patient safety. It combines DNV GL’s healthcare standards with best practices in risk management, HSE management systems and maturity safety rating standards. The holistic approach enables organizational readiness to deal with infectious diseases today and can drive lasting changes that build long term business resilience.